Iraq reclaims $15M+ in fraud investigation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's judiciary recovered 20 billion Iraqi dinars (about $15.3M) in corruption cases, the Supreme Judicial Council revealed on Sunday.

The funds were secured by the Rusafa Investigative Court, which specializes in corruption and money laundering cases. According to the Council, legal proceedings remain underway against those accused of illegally obtaining financial gains at the expense of public funds.

No information was provided on the identities of those convicted, their positions, or the institutions to which they belong.

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