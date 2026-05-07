Iraq pushes preservation of two ancient Mesopotamian landmarks

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Dhi Qar

Iraqi antiquities authorities advanced an Italian-supported preservation effort at the historic Taq Kasra site in Baghdad, while restoration work continued at the ancient Ur Ziggurat in Dhi Qar.

Ali Basim, Director of Baghdad Antiquities and Heritage, told Shafaq News on Wednesday that a specialized Iraqi team of engineers and archaeologists visited Taq Kasra to review an Italian proposal aimed at treating structural cracks and preserving the landmark in line with international conservation standards.

Basim noted increasing numbers of Iraqi and foreign tourists visiting the site, also known as the Arch of Ctesiphon. Located in the ancient city of al-Madain, the structure dates back to the Sasanian era during the reign of King Khosrow I Anushirvan in the sixth century AD. The monument formed part of a royal palace complex in the Sasanian capital and remains the largest surviving brick arch from antiquity, standing about 37 meters high and nearly 50 meters deep.

In Dhi Qar, Kazem Hassoun, supervisor of the Ur restoration project, said Iraq’s State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, in cooperation with the provincial Antiquities Inspectorate, is carrying out the seventh major restoration campaign at the ziggurat since its construction under the Third Dynasty of Ur around 2112 BC.

The current phase includes restoration of the first level and its three main staircases, repairs to cracks in the second level, and reconstruction work on the third level based on available archaeological evidence, with the site expected to reopen in July 2026.

Built by King Ur-Nammu around 2100 BC, the Ur Ziggurat is considered among the world’s earliest examples of stepped monumental architecture, predating the Egyptian pyramids. The structure originally consisted of three levels and three staircases, each containing 100 steps, though only the first level and parts of the second remain today after centuries of erosion.

As of 2025, Iraq, often described as the heartland of Mesopotamia, ranked ninth among Arab countries for the number of UNESCO World Heritage sites, with five cultural sites and one mixed cultural-natural site, including Hatra, Ashur (Qalaat Sharqat), Samarra Archaeological City, Erbil Citadel, and the Ahwar of Southern Iraq, also known as the Mesopotamian Marshes.