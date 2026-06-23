Iraq pursues suspects over 77K-hectare land grab

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar/ Karbala

Iraqi authorities have issued arrest warrants for 21 suspects accused of illegally seizing about 770,000 dunams (77,000 hectares) of state-owned land in the Al-Nukhayb district between Al-Anbar and Karbala provinces, a local official told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Al-Anbar government spokesperson Moayad al-Dulaimi said the land was seized after 2014 by exploiting the security conditions accompanying the war against ISIS, using forged agricultural contracts and false ownership claims based on purported purchases or fabricated farming agreements. Those involved later erected earthen berms and installed farms, irrigation sprinklers, and caravans to portray the sites as legitimate agricultural projects and establish a de facto reality on the ground.

Under the supervision of Governor Omar Mishaan al-Dabbous, Al-Anbar authorities instructed the Al-Rutba Real Estate Registration Directorate and other relevant bodies to file lawsuits and complete legal procedures against those involved. The Iraqi judiciary issued the warrants this week under Decision 154 concerning encroachment on state property, with another 24 warrants expected next week, bringing the total number to about 45.

Al-Dulaimi stressed that the local government is determined to recover all encroached land in Al-Nukhayb exclusively through legal channels and away from disputes.