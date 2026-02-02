Iraq marks World Wetlands Day amid growing risks to marshes

Shafaq News- Babil

On Monday, the world marked World Wetlands Day, coinciding with the anniversary of the adoption of the Ramsar Convention in 1971, which aims to protect wetlands and promote their sustainable management.

#Wetlands are essential to biodiversity, water regulation and community resilience.Through the #WorldHeritage and Ramsar Conventions, @UNESCO advances coordinated action to safeguard these ecosystems for a healthier planet.On #WorldWetlandsDay, learn more about these… pic.twitter.com/ekjoy8WYh6 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) February 2, 2026

To mark the occasion, Shafaq News documented daily life in the Iraqi marshes, showing water buffalo swimming, fishermen at work, children swimming and playing, and farmers cultivating the land.

In Iraq, wetlands, including the marshes, play a critical role in environmental balance as major carbon sinks and habitats for more than 40% of plant and animal species, while supporting the livelihoods of millions of people.

The situation, however, points to a deepening environmental crisis threatening the marshes and other water bodies, as prolonged drought, falling water levels, and rising salinity have killed thousands of animals, birds, and fish and forced hundreds of families to leave their areas.

Read more: Silent extinction: Iraq’s wildlife fades as water runs out

According to expert Iqbal Lateef, more than 80% of Iraq’s historical marshlands have disappeared due to deliberate drainage policies, oil exploration, and poor water resource management, eroding both the environmental and cultural identity of local communities.

Read more: Green turning grey: Inside Iraq's accelerating desertification

Despite these challenges, the Iraqi Marshlands, known as the Ahwar of Southern Iraq, gained international recognition in 2016 when they were inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, acknowledging their outstanding cultural and environmental value.