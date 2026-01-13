Iraq logs nearly 500 earthquakes and tremors in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq registered 463 earthquakes and tremors in 2025, with most activity concentrated in the north and northeast, the Meteorological and Seismology Organization reported on Tuesday.

According to the annual bulletin, Diyala recorded 225 events, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah with 114, Erbil with 34, Duhok with 29, Nineveh with 23, and Kirkuk with 16, while Saladin saw seven, Wasit six, Halabja four, and Maysan three, and both Baghdad and Al-Anbar logged one each, with magnitudes between 1.0 and 5.2 and depths ranging from 2 to 45 kilometers.

The bulletin also counted 399 earthquakes outside Iraq, including 255 in Iran and along the shared border, 127 in Turkiye, 12 in Syria, four in Kuwait, and one in Saudi Arabia.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Iraq lies close to the convergent boundary where the Arabian Plate pushes against the Eurasian Plate, making its border regions with Iran especially prone to earthquakes.

