Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has authorized the resumption of grape imports following the end of the domestic production season, Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim Al-Shammari announced on Monday.

In a statement, the minister’s media office explained that the decision aims to regulate agricultural imports and ensure sufficient supplies in local markets.

In February, the Agriculture Ministry included grapes among 15 crops subject to import restrictions to protect domestic production. Iraq also reopened imports of potatoes, tomatoes, and onions in October to help curb rising food prices following the dinar's devaluation.