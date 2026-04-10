Iraq evacuation flights reach 1K+ returnees

Shafaq News- Baghdad

148 Iraqis arrived from New Delhi as part of the seventh flight under its evacuation plan for nationals stranded abroad, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday, raising the number of evacuees to 1,085.

The ministry explained that the flight had initially been scheduled to land at Arar Airport in Saudi Arabia, but following the reopening of regional airspace, it was redirected to land directly in Baghdad.

الخارجية تعلن نجاح الرحلة السابعة لإجلاء العراقيين من الهند وعودة 1085 مواطنين إلى أرض الوطن – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/sXG3BdXAJn pic.twitter.com/Q6sOWLRjFu — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) April 10, 2026

Iraqi Airways launched “exceptional evacuation flights” in mid-March after air traffic was suspended due to regional security tensions. Flights resumed following the temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran announced on April 8.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran