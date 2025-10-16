Iraq drops in 2025 Global Hunger Index

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has fallen to 63rd place in the 2025 Global Hunger Index, a drop from 70th in 2024, according to German organizations Welthungerhilfe and Worldwide Concern.

With a score of 12.8, Iraq is now set into the “moderate hunger” category—seven ranks lower than last year.

The index shows Iraq’s hunger rate at 22.9 in 2000, decreasing to 19.8 by 2008, 14.3 in 2016, 13.8 in 2023, then rising back to 14.9 in 2024.

The Global Hunger Index classifies nations with scores from 0 to 9.9 as “low,” 10 to 19.9 as “moderate,” 20 to 34.9 as “serious,” 35 to 49.9 as “alarming,” and 50 or more as “extremely alarming.”

Arab countries such as Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, Lebanon, and Morocco were placed in the “low hunger” category. Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, and Mauritania appeared in the “moderate” category. Countries including Djibouti, Sudan, and Syria were listed as “serious,” while Yemen and Somalia rounded out the index in the “extremely alarming” group.

Globally, nations such as Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, and Hungary ranked among those with the lowest levels of hunger. In contrast, Yemen and Burundi occupied the worst positions in the world index.