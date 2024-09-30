Iraq ranks 64th in global hunger index for 2023

Shafaq News/ Iraq has been ranked 64th on the Global Hunger Index for 2023, according to German and Irish organizations.

Welthungerhilfe and Worldwide Concern’s report showed that Iraq received a score of 13.8 out of 125 countries, placing it in the "moderate hunger" category, dropping two spots from its 2022 ranking. Iraq's hunger index has steadily decreased from 23.6 in 2000, to 20.3 in 2008, and 16.5 in 2015, reaching 13.8 in 2023.

The Global Hunger Index categorizes hunger levels into five groups. The first category (0–9.9 points) represents countries with "low hunger", the second category (10–19.9 points) indicates "moderate hunger", the third category (20–34.9 points) shows "serious hunger", the fourth category (35–49.9 points) signals "alarming hunger", while the fifth category (50 points and above) represents countries in a "very alarming" state of hunger.

Among Arab nations, Kuwait, the UAE, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Oman fall into the "low hunger" category. Lebanon, Egypt, and Iraq are ranked as experiencing "moderate hunger", while Jordan is classified under "serious hunger". Syria falls into the "alarming" category, while Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia are in the "very alarming" group.

Globally, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, China, Croatia, Estonia, and Georgia rank as the countries with the lowest levels of hunger, while South Sudan, Burundi, and Somalia are at the bottom, facing the highest levels of hunger.