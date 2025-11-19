Iraq dismisses radiation claims at Bahr al-Najaf

Shafaq News – Najaf

Iraq’s nuclear and radiological regulator said Wednesday that claims circulating online about radiation leaks and elevated radon levels in the soil of Bahr al-Najaf (Najaf Sea) are inaccurate and unsupported by scientific data.

In a statement, Laith Khenaisar Shwea, head of the I-NRC’s (Iraq’s Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Regulatory Commission) equipment and laboratories directorate, said a technical team was dispatched to conduct full field surveys after the posts spread on social media. The team carried out direct radiation measurements, collected soil samples for laboratory analysis, and performed targeted tests to assess concentrations of radon gas (Rn-222).

“All field and laboratory results showed radon levels consistent with normal geological ranges,” Shwea said, adding that no signs of radiological contamination or abnormal gas concentrations were found. Soil tests likewise confirmed the absence of radioactive pollutants that could pose a risk to residents or the environment.

Bahr al-Najaf—an expansive seasonal basin west of the city—has experienced falling water levels this year due to drought, prompting speculation about changes in soil composition and gas emissions.

Read more: From drought to saltwater: Iraq's deepening water crisis