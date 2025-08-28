Iraq’s Bahr al-Najaf faces severe drought threat

Shafaq News – Najaf

The Bahr al-Najaf basin is witnessing a sharp decline in water levels, raising concerns it could dry up completely, local authorities said on Thursday.

Bahr al-Najaf, once a seasonal lake spanning the Najaf plateau, has been considered a distinctive natural landmark for centuries, tied to the city’s history and economy.

Environmental groups and local farmers have stated that the ongoing decline is threatening agriculture, wildlife, and the broader ecosystem. Local activists also warned that the situation reflects worsening drought conditions across Iraq and called on the government to take urgent measures.

Exclusive photos obtained by Shafaq News show cracked ground and receding waterlines in the basin, highlighting the extent of the drought’s impact.

Iraq is currently experiencing one of its harshest dry spells in decades, linked to climate change, reduced rainfall, and declining river inflows from upstream countries, including Turkiye and Iran. The shortages have already affected farmland, accelerated desertification, and put additional pressure on food security in rural areas.

Amid this water crisis, Iraq’s Supreme Water Council agreed to press Ankara and Tehran for increased water releases.

According to his media office, the Supreme Water Council meeting authorized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally request Ankara to boost flows in the Tigris and Euphrates basins. The Council also approved a technical ministerial meeting with Tehran to negotiate releases from the Karun and Karkheh rivers.