Iraq boosts national grid with floating plants

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s cabinet approved the deployment of floating power stations with a combined capacity of 590 megawatts to help ease pressure on the national grid during peak summer demand.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s media office said the decision amended a previous ruling (No. 437 of 2025) to authorize a direct contract with the “Kar Powership – BKPS” consortium, exempting the deal from standard government procurement rules. The barges will operate for 70 days, with no extension unless formally reviewed.

“This is a strategic decision to stabilize power delivery during critical summer peaks and reduce blackouts,” the statement read.

Separately, Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadel announced the launch of Iraq’s first grid-connected solar power plant, located in Karbala.

Describing the 300-megawatt facility as one of the country’s most significant renewable energy projects, Fadel noted the plant is being built on a 4,000-dunum site under the supervision of the General Company for Electricity Production – Middle Euphrates, with investment from Al-Bilal Group.

“This is one of Iraq’s most prominent renewable energy projects and a key step toward cleaner and more sustainable electricity production,” Fadel stated, adding that so far, 39,000 of the planned 500,000 solar panels have been installed.

He further stressed that the ministry continues to monitor implementation closely, renewing its commitment to expand the share of renewables in Iraq's power mix.

While Iraq remains one of the world’s largest oil producers, it continues to face persistent electricity shortages—particularly during the summer, when temperatures often surpass 50°C and power demand surges. Iraqi authorities have recently identified solar power as a practical tool to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.