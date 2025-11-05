Iraq boosts healthcare capacity with 62 New Hospitals

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s healthcare network expanded with 62 new hospitals, 21 specialized centers, and 78 health facilities completed nationwide, according to Health Minister Salih al-Hasnawi.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the minister said the new projects bring Iraq’s hospital capacity to 53,000 beds, including more than 2,000 intensive and cardiac care units. Another 16 hospitals — each with a 500-bed capacity — are under construction under the Iraq–China framework agreement.

Al-Hasnawi said a new national health insurance system will provide universal coverage, with full subsidies for vulnerable groups and partial reductions of up to 75% for others. The government has also increased oversight of private healthcare providers and standardized prices for 90% of medicines.

Maternal and infant mortality have declined, he added, thanks to expanded school health services and newborn screening programs.

On drug-related initiatives, the ministry, in partnership with the Interior Ministry, launched rehabilitation centers across all provinces, including the new Al-Qanat facility in Baghdad, as part of efforts to combat addiction and strengthen public health nationwide.