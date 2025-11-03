Iraq: Rain prayers planned after dry spell

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Office called for a nationwide Salat al-Istisqa (rain prayer) to be held on Saturday in response to delayed rainfall and worsening water shortages across the country.

In a statement, the office said the prayer “seeks rain and mercy from God.”

Earlier, the Green Iraq Environmental Observatory forecast a delay in the start of this year’s rainy season until November or December, with expected rainfall amounts lower than in past years.