Iraq: Rain prayers planned after dry spell
2025-11-03T23:28:05+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Office called for a nationwide Salat al-Istisqa (rain prayer) to be held on Saturday in response to delayed rainfall and worsening water shortages across the country.
In a statement, the office said the prayer “seeks rain and mercy from God.”
Earlier, the Green Iraq Environmental Observatory forecast a delay in the start of this year’s rainy season until November or December, with expected rainfall amounts lower than in past years.