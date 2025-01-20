Exodus in Maysan, drought hits Southern Iraq hard

Shafaq News/ Al-Azair district in southern Maysan province is facing severe water shortages, which have led to a population migration toward the provincial center, Kazem Daryoul, the district’s director said on Monday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Daryoul noted that the infrastructure in the center of the Al-Azair district is nearly complete, but there remains a need for four government offices to offer services that meet the needs of the district's residents.

“As part of the measures taken to address the water scarcity, local authorities are working on converting agricultural pump operations from diesel to electricity and reclaiming land that has turned barren due to water shortages.”

Daryoul explained that "villages in the district have experienced significant population migration recently, especially in the areas of Al-Bayda and Al-Sakhra, due to the lack of water and agriculture."

In such circumstances, migration typically concentrates in the city of Al-Amarah, the provincial capital of Maysan.

Last December, the Soil Moisture Index (SPI) for the Middle East confirmed severe to extreme drought conditions across Iraq (ranging between 1.6-1.8) compared to normal levels, according to the Iraqi Meteorological Authority.

Daryoul further mentioned that the district administration has completed 50% of the 2023 project plan, with five remaining projects that represent the other half of the 2023 plan, awaiting referral from the governorate to the relevant companies.

He also noted that "the total value of 2023 projects, according to the population ratio of Al-Azair district, amounts to 12 billion Iraqi dinars."

The drought crisis in Iraq has intensified to unprecedented levels, primarily due to the reduced rainfall in recent years as a result of climate change.

According to United Nations reports and international organizations, Iraq is among the top five countries most affected by climate change.