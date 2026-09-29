Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agreed to more than double reciprocal university admissions for the next academic year as part of ongoing scientific and strategic cooperation between their higher education ministries, the federal Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, undergraduate places available to students from both sides will increase from 400 to 1,000, while postgraduate places will rise from 100 to 250.

Federal Iraq has more than 75 public and private higher-education institutions, according to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Separately, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has 16 public and 18 private universities, with a combined enrollment of 186,400 students, including 145,513 at public institutions and 40,887 at private universities, according to KRG data.

Read more: Why is a university in Khanaqin so politically sensitive?