Iraq: Israel attacks on Lebanon undermine ceasefire efforts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire in the Middle East despite difficult international efforts following Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon.

Government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi said “the actions reflects the persistence of the Netanyahu government in committing further crimes as part of a systematic approach that disregards the principles of international law and the requirements of international peace and security,” calling on the international community, global organizations, and major powers to assume their responsibilities to prevent further attacks.

Earlier today, the Israeli army carried out around 100 strikes within 10 minutes across Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, which resulted in 89 deaths and 722 injuries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.