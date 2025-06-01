Iraq, China partner for first nuclear training reactor

Shafaq News/ Iraq is preparing to sign an agreement with China’s Atomic Energy Authority, marking the construction of its first nuclear training reactor, the head of the Iraqi Atomic Energy Commission and Minister of Higher Education, Naeem al-Aboudi, announced on Sunday.

In a press conference, al-Aboudi described the facility as a subcritical reactor intended for academic and research purposes. The project aims to build the capabilities of students and researchers in nuclear physics and peaceful radiation technologies. “This is a milestone for Iraq’s scientific infrastructure and a step toward restoring our nuclear research capacity on peaceful terms,” he stated.

Al-Aboudi also confirmed that three sites at the Al-Tuwaitha complex, southeast of Baghdad, have been declared free of radioactive contamination.

These include the French LAMA laboratories, an Italian-built radioisotope production facility, and the Tammuz-2 research reactor. Radiation surveys were carried out using rigorous scientific methods, with results showing no traces of hazardous radioactive material.