Iraq: 9th poorest in Arab world, 76th worldwide

Shafaq News – Rome

Iraq ranked 76th worldwide and ninth among Arab states on the 2025 list of the world’s poorest countries, according to a report by Global Finance, an Italian magazine specializing in finance and lifestyle.

The report assessed countries based on per capita gross domestic product adjusted for purchasing power parity (GDP-PPP). It noted that while the world has sufficient resources to provide a decent standard of living for all, millions in countries such as South Sudan, Burundi, and the Central African Republic continue to live in extreme poverty.

Iraq’s GDP-PPP per capita was estimated at $15,177, placing it in the lower tier regionally and internationally. Within the Arab world, Yemen ranked as the poorest country with $1,664, followed by Somalia with $1,915, Sudan with $2,335, Mauritania with $8,653, Djibouti with $9,414, Morocco with $11,266, Jordan with $11,508, and Tunisia with $14,778. Iraq followed in ninth place.

Last June, Iraqi Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim announced that the poverty rate in the country declined from 11.3% to 10.8% and continues to decrease gradually.

Read more: Iraq’s Poverty Reduction Strategy 2026–2030

Globally, South Sudan was identified as the poorest country with a GDP-PPP per capita of $716, followed by Burundi ($1,015), the Central African Republic ($1,329), Yemen ($1,674), and Mozambique ($1,728). At the other end of the spectrum, Singapore topped the list as the world’s richest country with $156,755, followed by Luxembourg ($152,915) and Macau ($134,000).

The report also noted that Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Eritrea, and Sri Lanka were excluded due to a lack of reliable economic data caused by years of political instability and conflict.