Iraq 2nd globally, 1st in Arab world for anger levels in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked the second most anger-prone country in the world—and the first in the Arab world—according to Gallup’s 2024 Global Emotions Report, published on Monday.

The report placed Iraq ahead of all Arab countries in self-reported anger levels, followed by Jordan, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates.

Globally, Northern Cyprus topped the list for highest anger levels, followed by Iraq, Armenia, Jordan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, and Mexico ranked among the world’s least angry nations.