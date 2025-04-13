Cost of living across Arab world: Iraq among most expensive

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranks as one of the most expensive Arab countries in terms of cost of living, according to a report by Numbeo, a global database that tracks living conditions worldwide.

The data places Iraq seventh among Arab nations, with the average monthly living expenses per person estimated at $695.

Qatar topped the list with an average monthly cost of $1,098 per individual, making it the most expensive country in the region, followed closely by the UAE at $1,089, Lebanon at $882, Kuwait at $885, Saudi Arabia at $810, and Jordan at $607.

At the lower end of the spectrum, Egypt reported a monthly cost of $562, followed by Algeria at $476, Tunisia at $460, and Morocco at just $450.