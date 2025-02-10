Led by Iraq and Gulf States, Brazil’s machinery exports to Arab world hit $722 Million

Shafaq News/ Four Arab nations, including Iraq, accounted for 84% of Brazil’s machinery and equipment exports to the Arab world, according to the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry (ABIMAQ).

Patricia Gomes, Foreign Trade Executive Director at ABIMAQ, revealed that the Brazilian machinery sector achieved its second-best export performance in 2024, totaling $84 billion.

"The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq collectively made up 83.9% of Brazil’s machinery exports to the Arab region, with oil machinery leading the list of exports at 65.7%," Gomes stated.

The director added that Arab countries had significantly increased their purchases of Brazilian machinery, with total exports to the region reaching $722 million, a 63.8% increase compared to 2023.