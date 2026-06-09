Investigators confirm legitimacy of contracts tied to Iraqi influencer Abu Janna

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Judicial investigators have verified several commercial agreements linked to Iraqi content creator Abu Janna, while the legal review of his high-profile giveaway campaigns remains ongoing, his lawyer revealed, dismissing reports that his client has been released.

Mohammed Al-Karaf, Abu Janna’s legal representative, told Shafaq News on Monday that the proceedings are being conducted under Article 456 of Iraq’s Penal Code, which addresses fraud and deception, adding that the committees handling the case are expected to complete their findings by the end of this week or early next week.

Authorities confirmed the validity of promotional contracts between Abu Janna and several businesses, including gypsum and biscuit manufacturers, after conducting field visits to the companies involved.

The review, Al-Karaf clarified, focuses on the mechanism through which vehicles, mobile phones, and other prizes featured in the influencer’s online content were awarded. He also maintained that Abu Janna presented himself voluntarily to the authorities and remains in good health.

A security source had told Shafaq News in late May that Abu Janna had been questioned over the funding behind those campaigns following widespread public scrutiny of the scale of the prizes displayed on social media.