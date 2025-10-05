IOM: Iraqi migration outflow continues

Shafaq News – Erbil

Migration from Iraq remains ongoing, declared Pascal Reintjens, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) mission in Iraq, emphasizing the need to regulate laws and procedures to curb the outflow.

Speaking after the first meeting on the Migration Agreement in the Kurdistan Region, he highlighted the sensitivity of migration across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, urging both Baghdad and Erbil to manage the outflux in ways that protect human dignity and foster community development.

According to the IOM, Iraq experienced a net migration of 5,710 individuals in 2023, which increased to 17,735 in 2024. As of mid-2025, Iraq’s population is estimated at 47,020,774, with a net migration of 1,064 individuals.

