Rescue operation saves 58 Kurdish migrants stranded in Greek waters

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Kurdish migrants were rescued after being stranded in Greek territorial waters.

In a video posted on social media, Ranj Peshdari, an activist focused on migrant issues, revealed a vessel from Estonia had saved 58 migrants who were trapped on a yacht near the Greek coast, adding that the migrants are now in the custody of Greek authorities.

Peshdari stated that the migrants, who are Kurdish from the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Syria, were on a yacht that was sinking due to a leak.

He criticized both Italy and Greece for not providing any assistance despite distress calls sent from the stranded vessel.

The migration of Kurds from Syria and the Kurdistan region on yachts has become a tragic and desperate journey for many seeking a better life and fleeing economic hardship, political instability, and ongoing conflicts. Smugglers often overload boats far beyond their capacity, leading to fatal voyages.

Nearly 30 people, including women and children from Iraqi Kurdistan, drowned on June 15 when a yacht carrying about 80 individuals capsized off the Italian coast. Several other Kurds from Iran and Turkiye also perished in this dangerous attempt to migrate to Europe.

According to the Summit (Lutka) Foundation for Refugees and Displaced Affairs, in 2023, more than 20,000 people left Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with at least nine deaths reported along illegal migration routes. In 2024, more than 10,000 individuals from Iraq sought asylum in Europe.