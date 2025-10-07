Harvest Moon rises alone over drought-hit Babil fields

Shafaq News - Babil

Rising over Babil’s parched fields, the pale yellow glow of the “Harvest Moon” once signaled long nights of work and reward—guiding farmers as they gathered their crops beneath its steady light.

But this year, the moon cast its glow over cracked earth and abandoned farmland. Years of worsening drought have stripped Babil’s soil of life, part of a nationwide water crisis that deepens with every season.

Shafaq News captured this year's Harvest Moon not above golden fields, but over desolate ground—its light no longer aiding the harvest, but bearing silent witness to the struggle of farmers left with nothing to reap.