From homes to offices, Baghdad celebrates ‘Zachariah Tray’

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Baghdad families marked the traditional “Zachariah Tray” on Sunday, reviving a long-standing custom in which households prepare sweets, light candles, and share food with neighbors.

Observed on the first Sunday of the Islamic month of Shaaban, the ritual commemorates the Prophet Zachariah’s prayer for a child and the belief that his wish was answered with the birth of Yahya (John the Baptist). Over time, it has evolved into a social tradition centered on goodwill, shared meals, and community ties rather than formal religious observance.

Families arrange trays with candles, sweets, and basil leaves, while children chant a traditional song as food is distributed door to door. The custom has expanded beyond homes to workplaces and social gatherings, reflecting its continued relevance across generations.

“I watched my grandmother prepare the tray and visit neighbors,” Maysam Al-Janabi, a Baghdad employee who marked the occasion at work, told Shafaq News. “Today we celebrate it to exchange good wishes for safety and success.”

Typical foods include Zarda, a sweet saffron-colored rice dish, alongside pastries, chocolates, and henna, forming a display of local heritage. Younger women increasingly take the lead in organizing the celebrations with family, friends, or colleagues.

For older residents, the ritual remains a symbol of solidarity. “It brings people together and renews hope,” said Hareth Al-Saadi, a Baghdad elder.