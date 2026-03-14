Iran launches 50th wave of ‘True Promise 4’ strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday it launched the 50th wave of its “True Promise 4” operation, targeting a series of United States military bases and radar systems across the region.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the IRGC’s aerospace force said the attack, launched under the codename “Ya Zahra”, targeted several strategic installations, including Al Dhafra Air Base, Fujairah Naval Base, Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Ali Al Salem Air Base, and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, as well as US naval assets, including the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet.

The Guard Corps said the strikes were carried out using swarms of precision and suicide drones, claiming they successfully hit their intended targets.