Former Nineveh Governor walks free under amnesty process

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi authorities on Tuesday released former Nineveh Governor Nawfal Al-Aakoub years after detention over corruption and public fund waste cases, following his inclusion under Iraq's General Amnesty Law.

Al-Aakoub, a prominent figure in the Al-Bu Hamad tribe, was dismissed office as the Nineveh governor in the aftermath of the 2019 Mosul ferry tragedy.

On March 21, 2019, a tourist ferry carrying families celebrating Nowruz capsized while crossing the Tigris River to Umm Al-Rabeeain Island in Mosul. The disaster killed at least 142 people, including women and children. Rescue teams struggled to reach passengers due to strong currents and high water levels.

Read more: Mosul's ferry incident: Free perpetrators and lost rights

Originally enacted in 2016 and revised in early 2025, the Amnesty Law aims to reduce prison overcrowding, resolve long-pending cases, and facilitate financial settlements. The amendments exclude terrorism-related killings, violent crimes, and major drug trafficking, while granting relief for minor offenses, financial disputes, and procedural violations.

Read more: Beyond "Innocent People": unpacking Iraq's New Amnesty Law