Foreign oil staff partially evacuated from Iraq's Basra fields

Shafaq News/ Several foreign oil companies operating in Iraq's southern Basra province have temporarily withdrawn portions of their staff, the Basra Oil Company confirmed on Monday.

The company noted that foreign personnel, particularly from BP operating in the Rumaila oil field, have been evacuated as a precaution. However, Iraqi technical teams have fully taken over operations, supported remotely by the original operators.

In other fields, ENI reduced its workforce from 260 to 98 employees, who continue to operate the site alongside Iraqi staff, and Chinese companies managing West Qurna 1, Siba, and Faihaa have maintained full staffing levels with uninterrupted activity.

Lukoil reported no changes to its staffing or field operations. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies has evacuated 60% of its personnel, but production continues without disruption.

Basra, Iraq's primary oil-producing region, hosts numerous international firms working under technical service contracts. Any reduction in foreign staffing raises concerns over operational continuity and the country’s export commitments, although officials have reiterated that Iraqi crews are capable of maintaining output in the short term.

Earlier, a senior oil official, speaking to Shafaq News, attributed the departures to security concerns stemming from the conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as the heightened risks following the US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.