Fire in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Over 100,000 square meters of wheat saved

Fire in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Over 100,000 square meters of wheat saved
2025-05-23T14:25:08+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out in farmland in Kirkuk, preserving more than 100,000 square meters of wheat close to harvest.

A Civil Defense Directorate official attributed the incident to an electrical short circuit, which caused the fire to spread quickly across adjacent fields.

“The rapid response limited the damage and secured a large portion of the wheat,” the official told Shafaq News, as authorities urged farmers to follow safety precautions during harvest season to prevent similar incidents.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon