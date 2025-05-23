Fire in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Over 100,000 square meters of wheat saved

Shafaq News/ On Friday, firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out in farmland in Kirkuk, preserving more than 100,000 square meters of wheat close to harvest.

A Civil Defense Directorate official attributed the incident to an electrical short circuit, which caused the fire to spread quickly across adjacent fields.

“The rapid response limited the damage and secured a large portion of the wheat,” the official told Shafaq News, as authorities urged farmers to follow safety precautions during harvest season to prevent similar incidents.