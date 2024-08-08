Fire broke out at Al-Dibis Gas Plant in Kirkuk shortly after opening

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a fire broke out in one of the sections of the Al-Dibis Gas Plant in Kirkuk just an hour after its inauguration.

A source in Kirkuk informed Shafaq News that the fire occurred in a section adjacent to the control rooms. The Civil Defense teams managed to bring the fire under control promptly.

The source added that the plant's operations are proceeding as usual, and its production remains stable despite the fire incident.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the Al-Dibis Gas Power Plant in Kirkuk Governorate via video conference, with a production capacity of 320 megawatts.

Previously, the General Company for Northern Power Production announced that the second unit of the plant had been commissioned and connected to the national grid. Work is also continuing on the first unit, with plans to increase the plant's total capacity to 320 from 160 megawatts.

Notably, the Al-Dibis gas plant is part of a contract signed by the previous Iraqi government with the United Nations under the Oil-for-Food Program, which was completed with the assistance of Iran's cyber company.