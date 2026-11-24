Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Al-Sari on Tuesday ordered funding for infrastructure projects in northern Basra, revealing that the province had received more than 1.191 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $783.6M) this year under its operating and investment budgets.

Al-Sari also directed the establishment of a pension office in Al-Midaina district and the opening of a Rafidain Bank branch in Al-Sadiq district to facilitate residents’ access to government and banking services.

Oil-rich Basra has repeatedly witnessed protests over unemployment, inadequate public services, and stalled infrastructure projects, with provincial officials warning that delays in federal funding have disrupted development efforts.

Earlier this month, thousands of residents rallied outside the West Qurna 1 oil field, prompting Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to dispatch a government delegation that met with protest representatives on November 9. Four days later, demonstrators agreed to end their protests following commitments from federal and local authorities to allocate funds ahead of the approval of the 2027 federal budget.

Basra’s Provincial Council reported in January that the province had received only 47% of its 2023 budget and 37% of its 2024 allocation, while no funds from its 2025 budget had been released at the time.