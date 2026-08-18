Education Ministry first to adopt digital signatures in official transactions

Education Ministry first to adopt digital signatures in official transactions
2026-08-18T22:10:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has become the first Iraqi ministry to introduce digital signatures for official transactions, signing a contract Tuesday with the Ministry of Communications as part of a broader digital transformation and automation drive.

Higher Education Undersecretary for Scientific Research Affairs Haider Abd Dahad said achieving a fully integrated digital system requires seamless connectivity between the ministry, universities, faculty, staff, and students, “a goal the ministry is now working to achieve.”

Read more: Iraq’s higher education enters the AI era: Promise and obstacles

Education Ministry first to adopt digital signatures in official transactions
Education Ministry first to adopt digital signatures in official transactions

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