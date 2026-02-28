Iraq’s Education Ministry suspends classes in Kurdistan after explosions in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s acting Minister of Education, Ahmed Jassim al-Asadi, ordered on Saturday the suspension of classes in schools affiliated with the ministry’s representations in the Kurdistan Region —Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok— for two days, amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

In a statement, al-Asadi said the decision was taken “in consideration of the security circumstances witnessed in the region.”

The Kurdish Ministry of Education also suspended classes in schools and universities across the Region on Saturday, citing the ongoing military escalation.

Earlier today, witnesses and security sources told Shafaq News that more than ten explosions were heard near Erbil International Airport, which hosts a military section used by Coalition forces, and Harir Air Base, another facility hosting US forces. The Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service later said the US-led Coalition intercepted and shot down several missiles and drones over Erbil province.