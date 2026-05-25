Dukan Dam nears historic third full-capacity mark

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Dukan Dam in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region is approaching full capacity for only the third time in its history, a development authorities expect will attract up to one million tourists during the Eid al-Adha holiday beginning on May 27.

Dukan district commissioner Sirwan Sarhad told Shafaq News on Monday that official figures show the reservoir is just 82 centimeters below its full-capacity level of 511 meters, with projections indicating the dam could reach maximum capacity within the next 10 days.

The last time the dam reached full capacity was in 2019, when more than one million visitors from across Iraq and abroad traveled to Dukan to see the dam.

Read more: Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret

Built in 1959 on the Lesser Zab River, the dam is one of Iraq’s oldest and most strategically important water projects. The 116-meter-high concrete arch dam has a storage capacity of about 6.8 billion cubic meters and plays a central role in hydroelectric power generation, irrigation, flood control, and water management in northern Iraq.