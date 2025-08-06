Death of young Iraqi psychiatrist fuels anger and demands for investigation

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Basra

The sudden death of Dr. Ban Ziyad Tariq, a young psychiatrist from Basra, has sparked widespread outrage in Iraq, prompting the Ministry of Interior to launch a high-level investigation.

Dr. Tariq was found dead in her car on Tuesday in Baghdad’s upscale al-Mansour district. Police initially labeled her death a suicide caused by a medication overdose. However, that account was swiftly challenged by her family, colleagues, and rights groups, who pointed to her professional accomplishments, stable personal life, and recent public appearances.

“She had just delivered a widely praised lecture at a medical conference,” said Dr. Aqeel Al-Sabbagh, a fellow psychiatrist who had worked closely with her, dismissing the suicide theory as inconsistent with her state of mind.

Public doubts intensified when images of her body circulated online, with claims of visible injuries. Critics accused authorities of closing the case prematurely and failing to conduct a thorough forensic examination.

The Iraqi Women’s Rights Organization described the incident as a potential "deliberate crime" and criticized what it called a rush to declare suicide without transparency. The group urged the government to respect “public intelligence” and reveal the full truth behind the death.

Political activists also raised concerns of monopolizing the case. Zeina Al-Mashhadani accused officials of silencing witnesses and manipulating early testimonies. “There are signs of pressure and attempts to cover up the facts,” she wrote on social media, calling for accountability from local authorities, health officials, and police leadership in Basra.

The Iraqi Doctors’ Syndicate condemned the leak of graphic photos as a violation of human dignity and called for legal action against those responsible. It urged investigators to rely on forensic evidence and avoid being swayed by media speculation or early assumptions.

In response to the public pressure, the Interior Ministry announced that a special investigative committee has been formed to review the case and submit its findings to the judiciary.

