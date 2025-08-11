Forensic report to settle dead Iraqi psychiatrist case

Shafaq News — Basra

The final determination in the case of psychiatrist Ban Ziyad’s death will depend on the results of a forensic report due early next week, Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Eidani said an investigation by the Basra Police Criminal Directorate indicated the incident may have been a suicide, but confirmation requires reviewing forensic analyses and recordings found on the doctor’s device.

"No proof has emerged of external pressure or foul play, despite speculation in media and on social platforms," he added. Allegations involving the victim’s brother have also not been substantiated.

Ban Ziyad, a young and prominent psychiatrist in Basra, was found dead last week under disputed circumstances. Her sudden death shocked colleagues and the public, fueling calls for a transparent investigation.