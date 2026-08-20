Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ali Saadi Wahib on Thursday appointed Basim Shannan Nima to temporarily head the Baghdad Electricity Distribution Company following legal action against its former director over alleged corruption and misuse of public funds.

According to a ministry document, Nima will serve as director general for three months, after which his performance will be assessed.

The appointment follows the referral of former director general Hussein Ata Dahesh, along with several employees and section officials, to the courts. The ministry also imposed disciplinary penalties on some of those involved, including dismissal from public service, reprimands and demotions.

The cases involved allegations of corruption, misuse of public funds and the appointment of fictitious employees at Al-Karkh Electricity Distribution branch.

Wahib took office as electricity minister in May 2026 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's government. Since then, he has dismissed several officials, including the general manager of the Central Electricity Distribution Company, Alaa Samir, and his office director, over corruption allegations.

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