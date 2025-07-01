CCHF: New fatality confirmed in Iraq’s Najaf

Shafaq News – Najaf

A woman in her sixties has died from complications related to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Najaf, a medical source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The woman had been receiving treatment at a local hospital after contracting the virus, but her condition deteriorated due to severe complications, leading to her death, the source added.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 129 CCHF cases, including 25 deaths.