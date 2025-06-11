CCHF: Iraq’s Samarra district records 2025 1st case

2025-06-11T14:22:13+00:00

Shafaq News/ Samarra district in central Iraq has confirmed its first case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) for 2025, a source from the Saladin Health Directorate reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the patient, 41-year-old Othman Thaj Madloul, tested positive after a June 10 sample was verified by the Central Public Health Laboratory in Baghdad using RT-PCR.

Health teams quickly enforced isolation protocols, launched contact tracing, and initiated awareness campaigns in high-risk areas.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 110 cases, including 18 deaths.

