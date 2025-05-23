Bumper crop creates backlog at Al-Anbar Silo

Shafaq News/ On Friday, dozens of trucks lined up outside the Anah grain silo in western Al-Anbar as an influx of wheat deliveries from farmers overwhelmed the facility’s daily capacity.

The congestion resulted from increased quantities of wheat being marketed during the harvest season, coupled with the silo’s limited intake capacity and time-consuming administrative procedures for inspection and registration.

Several truck drivers expressed frustration over extended waiting times, which in some cases have lasted for days urging the relevant authorities to accelerate the unloading process and improve the reception mechanism to ease their burden.

The Spokesperson for the Anah District Administration Mohammad Zuhair attributed the bottleneck to an exceptional surge in agricultural production this season, significantly increasing the number of trucks arriving at the site.

Zuhair explained that the Anah silo is a relatively new facility currently operating at a temporary site until the permanent intake yard is completed. Despite having a daily capacity to process 70 to 80 trucks, the silo is currently receiving over 120 vehicles per day—well above its designed limits.

In response, the administration has reinforced the site with additional machinery and extended working hours until 2 a.m., steps that have helped speed up operations and reduce delays. Authorities have also allocated two more laboratory teams in Anah and neighboring districts to support inspection and grain acceptance procedures.