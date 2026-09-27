Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission (CoI), the country's anti-corruption watchdog, said on Sunday that it has uncovered irregularities in land allocations to families of martyrs and wounded people at the Nasiriyah Municipality in Dhi Qar province.

The findings followed an investigation by CoI's Dhi Qar Investigation Office into land allocation records at the municipality. The inquiry led to judicial measures against 14 municipal employees after investigators found violations and manipulation in the allocation process.

The audit also found that some names on the allocation lists did not meet the conditions required to receive land, while some prime properties were allocated at values exceeding 1 billion dinars (around $760,000) per plot.

Earlier today, CoI arrested two people in Baghdad in separate bribery cases involving the renewal of land leases and the release of delayed salary payments.

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