Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission (CoI), the country's anti-corruption watchdog, arrested two people in Baghdad in separate bribery cases involving the renewal of land leases and the release of delayed salary payments, the Commission reported on Sunday.

The first suspect, the head of the legal department at the National Insurance Company, was caught allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for renewing the leases of two plots of land in Al-Diwaniyah.

Baghdad Investigation Directorate investigators also seized a letter from Al-Diwaniyah Municipality addressed to the insurance company concerning the leases.

In a separate operation, investigators detained an employee in the Political Prisoners Department of the National Pension Authority while he was reportedly receiving 2 million Iraqi dinars (about $1,528) from a woman in exchange for releasing salary payments that had accumulated and were owed to her.

CoI accused the employee of extorting and pressuring the woman to make the payment. Investigators also found her MasterCard in his possession.

The two suspects were brought before a judge at Al-Rusafa Investigation Court, which handles corruption, money laundering and economic crime cases. The judge ordered their detention.

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