Basra court summons cleric over protest incitement

Shafaq News/ A court in Basra summoned Sheikh Abdul-Ghaffar Jabbar Fadel Al-Awadhi, a prominent figure from northern Basra, over allegations of inciting protests against the local government.

According to an official document dated June 1, 2025, based on a complaint filed by the Basra Governorate Office, the Court for Publication and Media Issued ordered Al-Awadhi to appear within three days of notification, warning that failure to comply could result in an arrest warrant.

In his first response to the legal action, Sheikh Al-Awadhi confirmed to Shafaq News that he will appear in court after the Eid holiday “to reaffirm legitimate demands guaranteed by the constitution.” He also criticized the Basra government’s treatment of demonstrators, describing it as “negative and dismissive of citizens' rights.”

Addressing a widely circulated image of him holding bottles of contaminated water, he noted that “it reflects the painful reality faced by residents” and was not intended as a threat or act of incitement.

Sheikh Haitham Al-Mansouri, leader of the Al-Sadiq Movement, expressed to Shafaq News his support for Sheikh Al-Awadhi and the protesters, indicating that the demonstrations stemmed from chronic neglect and deprivation in northern Basra—despite the region's wealth in natural resources.

He also warned the governor, “If you choose to open a judicial front against the demonstrators, then you are opening the door to the beginning of the end of your authority in Basra,” calling for a new chapter in relations with the province’s residents.

Additionally, legal expert Jaafar Ismail told Shafaq News, “Rather than addressing a basic demand or reassuring citizens, the response has been to silence voices and suppress civil expression by exploiting legal provisions.”

Article 38 of the Iraqi Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, as well as freedom of expression and media. Articles 5 and 20 grant citizens the right to hold authorities accountable, Ismail said, arguing that the complaint lacks legal basis and does not amount to proof of criminal conduct.

He concluded that the core charge—allegedly inciting protest—is not a crime in itself as long as the demonstrations are peaceful and constitutionally protected.