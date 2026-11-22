Shafaq News- Basra

Feyli Kurds protested outside the Basra Provincial Council headquarters on Sunday, accusing local authorities of excluding their community from recent public-sector recruitment drives and demanding the 2% share of government jobs they claim they are legally entitled to.

Salam al-Jizani, a representative of the protesters, told Shafaq News that the community had been excluded from two major recruitment drives involving 1,000 contract positions and 9,000 jobs offered by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The disparity was also evident in the 13,000 jobs allocated to Basra, of which only 30 went to Feyli Kurds, compared with the approximately 260 positions the community believes it should have received.

Community representatives had previously submitted formal requests to the deputy governor for administrative affairs, who indicated that they could be considered for appointments depending on available vacancies, al-Jizani added. Protesters, however, rejected that response, arguing that their demand was based on a legal entitlement and should not depend on administrative discretion or the availability of vacancies in government departments.

More than 40,000 Feyli Kurds live in Basra, according to al-Jizani, who pointed to the community's limited access to public-sector jobs and the lack of recognition of its rights compared with those of other minority groups. He urged local and federal authorities to address the “ongoing marginalization” and give Feyli Kurds a greater role in decisions affecting minority communities.

The Feyli Kurds are a Shia Kurdish community with historic roots in Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, Khanaqin, Mandali, and surrounding regions. They faced systematic persecution under Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime, including mass deportations, the revocation of citizenship, and the confiscation of property.

Read more: Stateless at Home — The forgotten fate of Iraq’s Feyli Kurds