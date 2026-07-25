Baghdad’s historic Al-Turat quarter risks complete collapse

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Crumbling buildings and years of neglect have left Baghdad's historic Al-Turat Quarter in poor condition, prompting residents and heritage experts to call on authorities to restore one of the capital's oldest neighborhoods and preserve a district once home to much of its Jewish community.

Located in Baghdad's Qanbar Ali district near Al-Sadriyah, Al-Turat Quarter is known for its traditional Baghdadi architecture and its place in the city's commercial and social history.

Mohammed Hareb, an academic specializing in Baghdad's history, explained to Shafaq News that the neighborhood was inhabited primarily by Jewish residents during the 1920s and 1930s until the beginning of their displacement in the 1940s.

"Al-Turat, as the name suggests, is the holy book revealed to the Prophet Moses," Hareb noted. "The Jewish community's close association with it led them to name the neighborhood after it, where they lived for many years."

Hareb added that many members of Baghdad's Jewish community were active in trade and commerce, making the neighborhood a natural extension of nearby Al-Shorja market, which remains one of Iraq's principal commercial centers.

Much of the quarter has deteriorated after decades without restoration. Cracked walls, aging buildings, humidity, and changing weather conditions have weakened many structures, posing a risk to residents and pedestrians.

Faleh Saddam, a resident of the Qanbar Ali area, observed that the condition of buildings in the former Jewish quarter has continued to deteriorate over time.

Recalling that Baghdad launched a campaign several years ago to restore a number of historic neighborhoods across the capital, he cautioned that Al-Turat Quarter received little attention despite its significance.

He also urged the relevant authorities, particularly the Baghdad Municipality, to rehabilitate the neighborhood, describing it as an important part of Baghdad's history and a reminder of the coexistence that characterized the city's religious and social communities for decades.

The Baghdad Municipality previously introduced the Baghdad Pulse initiative (Nabd Baghdad) to restore several heritage areas across the capital. The project included the rehabilitation of Al-Mutanabbi Street as a cultural and tourist destination, restoration work along Al-Saray Street, including heritage buildings surrounding Al-Shabandar Café and Ambassador Square, as well as the rehabilitation of Al-Rasheed Street.

Despite those projects, many of Baghdad's historic neighborhoods and archaeological sites remain without restoration, leaving an important part of the city's architectural and cultural heritage vulnerable to further deterioration.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Baghdad, a city shaped by conflict and enduring hope