Baghdad restaurant fire: Ten people saved

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Civil Defense teams rescued 10 people on Sunday from a fire that engulfed a restaurant on Street 42 in Baghdad’s central Al-Karrada district and reached a neighboring building, a security source told Shafaq News.

The flames originated in the restaurant’s ventilation and exhaust system, and firefighters evacuated those trapped inside and worked to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties were reported.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026