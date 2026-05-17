Baghdad receives 4M+ pilgrims for Imam Al-Jawad commemoration

Shafaq News- Baghdad

4,059,978 pilgrims arrived in Baghdad’s Al-Kadhimiya district by noon on Sunday to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Mohammed Al-Jawad, the ninth Imam in Shiite Islam, Iraq’s security authorities stated.

According to Al-Kadhimain Holy Shrine figures, over 200,000 meals were distributed, and more than 3,150 volunteers were deployed to support the annual pilgrimage. The shrine stated that more than 570 religious processions participated in providing food, shelter, and mourning services, while over 100 transport vehicles and direct shuttle lines were allocated for visitors.

Speaking at a press conference, Miqdad Miri, spokesperson for Iraq’s committee overseeing major pilgrimage security operations, confirmed the success of the security and service plans for the annual pilgrimage, noting that one of the key features of this year’s plan was declaring Al-Kadhimiya a “weapons-free city.”

Authorities recorded no significant security breaches, traffic accidents, or fires during the commemoration, he stated.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Baghdad, a city shaped by conflict and enduring hope

Last year, the Imam Mohammed Al-Jawad holy shrine administration recorded the arrival of 4,734,772 visitors during the annual pilgrimage. Al-Kadhimiya is home to the shrines of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim and Imam Mohammed Al-Jawad, two of the most revered figures in Twelver Shiite Islam.

Iraq is home to some of Islam’s religious sites, especially for Shiite Muslims, attracting millions of local and foreign pilgrims annually to holy cities including Najaf, home to the shrine of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, and Karbala, where Imam Hussein ibn Ali is buried.