Baghdad named Arab Child Capital for 2026

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) selected Baghdad as the Arab Child Capital for 2026 during its 124th Executive Council session, Iraq’s Ministry of Education announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said Iraq’s National Commission for Education, Culture and Science secured the decision, calling it a “national achievement” that strengthens the country’s presence in Arab cultural forums.

Education Minister Ibrahim Namas Al-Jubouri noted that the move highlights Iraq’s role in regional educational initiatives and reflects “growing Arab confidence in Iraq’s leadership on child-focused programs.”